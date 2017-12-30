Names released in deadly Herrin, IL crash

The names of two people who died following a two-vehicle crash in Herrin, Illinois on Dec. 30 have been released.

Illinois State Police said Ashley A. Beck, 31, of Herrin and Amber A. Mitchell, 26, of Johnston City died as a result of the crash.

According to Herrin PD, on Dec. 30 at 1:05 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle speeding and running stop signs on E. Herrin Rd., now identified as Beck's Jeep Compass.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Beck did not stop and struck another vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street and Herrin Road, driven by Mitchell.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene and Mitchell died at an area hospital.

A passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing by ISP Zone 7.

