2 dead in Herrin, IL crash

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Herrin, Ill.

According to Herrin PD, on Dec. 30 at 1:05 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle speeding and running stop signs.

Officers attemped to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and struck another vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street and Herrin Road.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A passenger in the second vehicle was being treated and expected to be released.

The investigation is ongoing.

