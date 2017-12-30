2 dead in Herrin, IL crash

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Herrin, Ill.
Temperatures on Friday, December 29 topped out above freezing in many areas. But, Friday will be the mildest day for the next week.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.
A structure fire has caused authorities to shut down Broadway between 4th and 60 on Dec. 29.
There are two chances to strike it rich this weekend.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
Since posting the video, the heckler has been active on Twitter responding to critics and reveling in the backlash from conservatives.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
