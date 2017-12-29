Hoping to strike it rich this weekend

There are two chances to strike it rich this weekend.



Friday's drawing (Dec. 29) for the Mega Millions Lottery has an estimated jackpot of $306 million



Not to be outdone, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday (Dec. 30) is at $384 million.



Vicki Lewis is the manager of Hucks in Herrin, Illinois. She says it's not often the two games have such large payouts at the same time, and she says the high- dollar jackpots have led to a spike in lottery ticket sales.



"All day long, we've had several people come in and buy lottery because they're like oh my gosh no body's won, I hope I win," she said. "So I've had literally people coming in and spending $20 to $30 on just quick pics for one or the other".



The Powerball Drawing is on Saturday night.

