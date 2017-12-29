Fire at La Center, KY business won't slow him down, says owner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
LA CENTER, KY (KFVS) -

A La Center, Kentucky business caught fire on Friday, December 29.

Crews were called out to the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of an office building of Frank's Tire & Wrecker.

According to La Center Rural Fire Chief Tyler Powell, the fire started in the office and that part of the building is considered a total loss.

Powell said they were able to knock down the fire before it was able to spread to other parts of the business their vehicles and other inventory is held.

Heartland News spoke to Frank Tire's owner, Frank Romaine, and he wanted to thank everyone who reached to him.

"Thank you for calling me," Romaine said. "I want to say thank you to everyone that called and visited me after this happened."

He went on to say he even got calls from family and friends from outside of the area and as far away as Texas. 

His shop has been in business since 1961 and Romaine said it isn't going away anytime soon.

None of Frank's Tires employees will be laid off because of the fire and Romaine plans on continuing business regardless.

79-year-old Romaine plans to rebuild the office that burned but luckily he just bought another vacant building right by his shop.

Romaine said the fire resulted in loss of some personal items, as well as, some records and office equipment.

No one was injured in the fire.

U.S. 60 and Broadway in La Center was closed for several hours while crews cleared the fire.

Fire departments from all over Ballard County assisted on scene.

