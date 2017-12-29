Crews respond to La Center, KY business fire

A La Center, Kentucky business caught fire on Friday, December 29.

Crews were called out to the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of an office building of Frank's Tire.

According to La Center Rural Fire Chief Tyler Powell, the fire started in the office and that part of the building is considered a total loss.

Powell said they were able to knock down the fire before it was able to spread to other parts of the business their vehicles and other inventory is held.

No one was injured.

U.S. 60 and Broadway in La Center was closed for several hours while crews cleared the fire.

Fire departments from all over Ballard County assisted on scene.

