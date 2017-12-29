Traveling stats for New Year's holiday weekend

As millions of people will be ringing in the New Year on Sunday, 21 percent will be traveling to celebrate the holiday up by three percent from last year

That's according to the results from TripAdvisor’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey.

Of those traveling, four percent will be leaving Friday, December 29; three percent on Saturday, December 30; and, two percent on Sunday, New Year’s Eve.

Fifteen percent left early to celebrate the holiday.

Returning from their New Year’s Eve trip, 9 percent will come home on Monday, New Year’s Day and 28 percent are extending their getaway and returning on January 2 or later.

As the year is coming to an end, the survey also revealed that 30 percent did not use all their vacation time in 2017.

The reasons included:

41 percent said they are saving days to roll over into next year

20 percent are too busy to take time off

9 percent cited that it is too expensive to travel

