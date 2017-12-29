Graves County deputies arrest man of pistol whipping father

Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who assaulted his father with a pistol.

On Thursday, December 28, at 7:05 p.m. deputies were sent to 86 Sherwood Forrest, just east of Mayfield, Kentucky.

They found 56-year-old Jimmy Windsor was standing outside in the driveway.

Windsor was under the influence of alcohol and stated everything was okay when officers asked what was going on.

His father, 79-year-old Vestor Windsor was found inside the residence with blood on the side of his face and hand.

It was revealed that Jimmy Windsor grabbed a pistol from the cushion of the couch and pistol whipped Vestor Windsor in the face.

Then two individuals began fighting with each other over the pistol.

Vestor Windsor was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center ER with non-life threatening injuries.

Jimmy Windsor was arrested and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

He was arrested on assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

