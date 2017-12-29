SSM Health lifts visitor restrictions due to decline in flu cases

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia has lifted its visitor restrictions after a decline in influenza-like illnesses.

The hospital placed a visitor restriction in December 2017 due to stop the spread of influenza.

“We are pleased to resume normal visitor access,” said Mary Frazier, Infection Control Nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. She continued, “although visitor restrictions have been lifted at our hospitals, it is still important to always use good hand hygiene.”

According to the CDC, handwashing is like a "do-it-yourself" vaccine—it involves five simple and effective steps (Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry) you can take to reduce the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness so you can stay healthy.

SSM Health thanks everyone for their attention to safety during the past several months when influenza was widespread in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.