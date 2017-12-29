SSM Health lifts visitor restrictions due to decline in flu cases

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Heartland on Saturday.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Heartland on Saturday.
Sunday will start off as mostly sunny and cold again with highs in the mid-40s
Sunday will start off as mostly sunny and cold again with highs in the mid-40s
The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.
The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is making an effort to clean up flood debris between Eminence and Two Rivers as well as Van Buren and Big Spring.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a statement regarding Backpage.com being shut down by federal authorities.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a statement regarding Backpage.com being shut down by federal authorities.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.