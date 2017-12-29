SSM Health changes visitor recommendations to help combat the flu

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mt. Vernon has temporarily changed it visitation recommendations in response to the widespread influenza outbreak.

Until further notice, visitors suffering from flu-like symptoms as asked not to visit patients until they have recovered. A limit of two visitors per patient, and no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed.

These rules are in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Protection.

SSM Health also recommends good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes. More tips can be found here.

These recommendations are designed to keep both patients and visitors healthy and reduce the number of influenza cases.

The hospitals will go back to their open visitation policy as soon as health officials believe the threat from influenza has lowered.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the “wellness stations” inside hospital entrances, which are equipped with hand sanitizer, masks, and tissue.

