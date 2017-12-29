Snow forecast for parts of Illinois, followed by bitter cold

CHICAGO (AP) - The National Weather Service says snow accumulations of up to a half-foot are possible in northern Illinois followed by bitter cold weather through next week.

The weather service on Friday issued a winter storm warning for western Illinois and winter weather advisory for northern and central Illinois. Forecasters warned of snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour, leading to quick accumulations and poor visibility on roadways, especially along Interstate 80.

The snow is forecast to be followed with high temperatures in the Chicago area Saturday between 0 and 8 degrees. Lows next week could dip to -14 with wind chills of -30.

The Cook County medical examiner has reported one cold-related death since temperatures dropped earlier this week, saying a man died Tuesday morning due to cold exposure and hypothermia.

