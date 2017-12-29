Bloodied man, cold and injured, saved by stranger

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Herrin, Ill.
Temperatures on Friday, December 29 topped out above freezing in many areas. But, Friday will be the mildest day for the next week.
A structure fire has caused authorities to shut down Broadway between 4th and 60 on Dec. 29.
There are two chances to strike it rich this weekend.
With the freezing temperatures, bodies of water are starting to freeze over. Local first responders warn everyone to not walk on icy ponds and rivers.
