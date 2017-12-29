New Year's roadside safety checks in Williamson County, IL

Deputies will be performing safety checks during both day and nighttime hours to ensure safe driving through New Year’s Day.



These roadside safety checks will be held throughout Williamson County. Deputies will be looking for impaired drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deputies will also focus on seat belt use and uninsured drivers.

The federal traffic safety funds are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.