Paducah man arrested after allegedly threatening a business with BB gun

A Paducah man was arrested on Dec. 29 after trespassing and resisting arrest.

According to the Paducah Police Department, on Dec. 29 around 9:45 a.m. employees of Vinyl Window Technology called police after seeing Adam Abraham, 36, in the rear parking lot pointing an object at the business.

Abraham, a former employee, had been banned from the business and was told by police not to return. According to police, employees said that Abraham had threatened to kill people at the business.

Police arrived to arrest Abraham and he then ran. An officer caught up with him and after a fight Abraham was captured.

After his arrest, marijuana, cocaine and a gun were found on Abraham. The BB gun is thought to be the object pointed at the business.

Charges on Abraham include third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Abraham is being held at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

