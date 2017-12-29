West Frankfort, IL man facing gun related charges after running into wooded area

A West Frankfort man was arrested after a search by deputies in Franklin County, Illinois, according to the sheriff's office.

Leroy W. Hasenjager III, 39, was taken to the Franklin County Jail on two counts of violation of an order of protection, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $50,000.

On Dec. 21, deputies responded to a dispute and learned that Hasenjager reportedly fired a gun and ran into a wooded area near County Line Road.

After a search by K-9, EMA and drone he was not found. It was later found out he was admitted to an area hospital.

On Dec. 23, deputies learned the man returned to the area and took him into custody.

Melanie A. Wilkins, 33, of West Frankfort was arrested as well for obstructing an officer.

