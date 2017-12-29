Malden, MO man facing kidnapping, sodomy charges

Investigators said a Malden, Missouri man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and sodomy after reportedly pointing a gun and making threats to a female in his home.

On December 28, officers arrested Lanny D. Stewart, of Malden, on felony charges of first-degree sodomy, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the police report, investigators said Stewart allegedly threatened a female with a gun overnight. She told police she had been held against her will at the home since 4 p.m. the day before.

The victim told police Stewart pointed the gun at her and accused her of "stealing his dope".

He also allegedly took her cell phone so she couldn't call anyone.

Stewart then got a tarp from outside, brought it inside, and told the female to sit on it while he reportedly pointed a gun at her head. She was crying and he told her to shut up or "he would kill her," the victim told police.

The victim said Stewart took pictures and video of the incident.

Stewart allegedly threatened the victim all night before he took a Xanax and told her to go to bed with him.

When he went to sleep, the victim reached into Stewart's pocket and got his 9 mm pistol and his phone. She then left and reached out for help, according to police.

After interviewing the victim, a search warrant was issued for Stewart's home on the 300 block of E. Ollie Street.

Officers found a glass pipe, scales and a straw that all tested positive for methamphetamine. Two Alprolazm pills were also found chopped up.

He was held at the Malden Police Station on a $250,000.00 cash bond and later released to Dunklin County authorities. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.

