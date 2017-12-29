Two escape serious injuries in Perry County crash

Two young people from Perryville were able to escape a wreck early Thursday morning with only minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report says the 18-and-19-year-olds were in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that ran off the right side of Route B near Perry County Road 802. The vehicle then overturned.

Neither person in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

The accident was reported at 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.