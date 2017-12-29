Williamson County, IL shooting incident under investigation

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said his department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 28.

It happened late at night in Colp, Illinois. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 618-997-6541 or Crimestoppers at 800-414-8477.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.