Suspect drives off pier in bid to elude police

ASTORIA, OR (CNN) - An Oregon man drove off the end of a pier in a desperate attempt to escape from police. He drove his pickup truck into the Columbia River on Wednesday as police chased him in Astoria.

Timofey Erofeeff, 27, got out of the truck and tried to swim away from officers, but he quickly turned around and swam back toward the pier.

Rescuers threw him a life vest but the suspect had to wait for a boat to rescue him. Erofeeff was treated for hypothermia and taken to jail.

Police originally wanted to arrest him for suspected trespassing and parole violation. But he is now also facing charges of reckless driving, third-degree escape and attempt to elude police.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.