Missouri suspect shot wife, then ran her over, police say - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri suspect shot wife, then ran her over, police say

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and running her over with a car.

Thirty-five-year-old Howard Tyrone Neely, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 16 killing of Joegina Davis. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say a witness told police he was driving on a south Kansas City road when he saw Davis in the street. The witness said Davis told him that Neely shot and ran her over. She died at a hospital. Relatives told police Neely had abused Davis in the past.

Prosecutors say a shell casing recovered from a September shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, linked Neely to both crimes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly