Man charged with killing mother's fiance in Independence

INDEPENCENCE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with killing his mother's fiance after showing up at the couple's apartment drunk and blaming the fiance for playing a role in a burglary.

Twenty-six-year-old William Miller-Kirkland, of Independence, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Teddis Burns-El. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Miller-Kirkland's mother told police she tried to disarm her son early Thursday but that Miller-Kirkland fired anyway. Burns-El was shot once in the arm and then several more times after falling.

Police say Miller-Kirkland left in a sport utility vehicle and was stopped after briefly fleeing. He told officers to shoot him before they used physical force to arrest him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.