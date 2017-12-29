VIRAL VIDEO: Azuki the hedgehog

Azuki the hedgehog has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. (Source: Instagram/@Hedgehog_Azuki via CBS)

Meet Azuki, the little hedgehog from Japan that has more Instagram followers than you!

Why? Well because he’s the cutest hedgehog ever! He likes apples, massages, and hot baths.

The 10-month old hedgehog eating a mealworm has accumulated over one million views on an Instagram account created by its owner.

Forty-two-year-old Shuichi Tsunoda, a Tokyo-based professional photographer, told Reuters that she wanted to get a pet for her children. But cats and dogs were out of the question due to the children's allergies.

She zeroed in on a hedgehog, an animal which, according to her is not a very common pet in Japan.

The Instagram account, with images of Azuki in dresses and hats, has attracted almost 290,000 followers and the chomping video alone has been viewed over a million times.

