VIRAL VIDEO: Azuki the hedgehog

The Sesser Police Department will offer free rides on New Year's Eve to help reduce drunk driving.
Investigators said a Malden man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and sodomy.
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mt. Vernon has temporarily changed it visitation recommendations in response to the widespread influenza outbreak.
Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who assaulted his father with a pistol.
He said insulating your pipes is easy project that doesn't break the bank.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. The EOC says the driver of the car is just 13-years old and has been airlifted to UMMC in critical condition
