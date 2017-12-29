First Alert: Today will be 'warmest' day of week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Today will be 'warmest' day of week

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(KFVS) -

Temperatures on Friday, December 29 will finally top out above freezing in many areas.

Enjoy those few hours above the freezing mark, because Friday will be the mildest day for the next week.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says another cold blast of air will take over the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Your New Year's Eve forecast will be frigid as feels like numbers drop below zero again. Dry weather expected through your weekend, and even into most of next week.

