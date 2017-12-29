First Alert: Today will be 'warmest' day of week

Temperatures on Friday, December 29 will finally top out above freezing in many areas.

Big story this morning: highs today will sneak briefly above freezing. By Saturday arctic air will be blowing back in from the north, and the period from Sunday thru Tuesday will bring the coldest conditions yet. -brian pic.twitter.com/WYWJcl2ZRp — KFVS Weather (@kfvsweather) December 29, 2017

Enjoy those few hours above the freezing mark, because Friday will be the mildest day for the next week.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says another cold blast of air will take over the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Your New Year's Eve forecast will be frigid as feels like numbers drop below zero again. Dry weather expected through your weekend, and even into most of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.