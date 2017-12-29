First Alert: New Year's Eve forecast

Happy New Year, Heartland!

The wind chill advisory continues over the Heartland.

Bryan McCormick says you should expect partly sunny skies and dangerous cold today with a north wind gusting to 30 mph.

New Year's Eve night will have clear skies with lows in the single digits, so be sure to wear layers!

Overnight into New Year's Day, the wind chill will fall to -10 to -15 degrees. Brrr!!

