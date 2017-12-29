First Alert: Frigid, dry weekend expected

The Heartland is taking a hard shot of cold, Canadian air.

Bryan McCormick said the temperature is near 32°F early today but are expected to fall into the 20s this afternoon.

A strong north wind will lead to a "Feels Like" number in the teens.

A strong area of high pressure will move in overnight and lead to dry cold conditions this New Year's weekend.

This dry air will lead to lows near zero and no chance of rain/snow for several days.

