School renovation turns up artifacts dating to 1930s

LASALLE, Ill. (AP) - Workers renovating an Illinois high school have discovered several artifacts, from old photos to sheet music and receipts dating to the 1930s and 40s.

The News-Tribune reports the items were found behind lockers in a wing of La Salle-Peru Township High School built in 1936.

School spokesman Matt Baker calls the items "a pretty interesting mix."

Among the items is an ad for a 1945 Youth for Christ rally, a receipt dated 1933, handwritten notes and a copy of the book "West Side Story" that someone checked out from the library.

It's not the first discovery at the school. Workers also found items while renovating an older part of the school this summer.

Baker says the district hopes to do some research and connect people to the items.

Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com

