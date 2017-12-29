5 things to know 12/29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know 12/29

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Good morning, today is Friday, December 29.

First Alert Forecast:

Today will be the warmest day of the week! Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will reach above freezing in the Heartland.

Celebrating on New Year's Eve? It will be a different story.

Don't miss your First Alert Forecast with Laura Wibbenmeyer on The Breakfast Show.

Making headlines:

Twelve people are dead in what is being called the deadliest residential fire in New York City in the last quarter century.

The community is raising money for a woman whose leg was crushed when she was pinned between two cars after a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A Kentucky State Police trooper was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

John Hayden was named St. Louis' new chief of police on Thursday.

