Belmont gets the win over SEMO 94-72

The SEMO men’s basketball team played Belmont Dec. 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Belmont got the win over the Redhawks by a score of 94-72.

It was the opening night of OVC conference play. The Redhawks fall to 6-8 on the year.

