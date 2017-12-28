Belmont gets the win over SEMO 94-72 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Belmont gets the win over SEMO 94-72

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO men’s basketball team played Belmont Dec. 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Belmont got the win over the Redhawks by a score of 94-72.

It was the opening night of OVC conference play. The Redhawks fall to 6-8 on the year. 

