Belmont gets the win over SEMO women

The SEMO women’s basketball team fell to Belmont 67-57 on Dec. 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Guard Adrianna Murphy led SEMO in scoring with 14 points.

It was the opening night of OVC conference play.

The Redhawk women fall to 5-8 on the season. They play vs. Tennessee State on Dec. 30 in Cape Girardeau with a noon tipoff.

