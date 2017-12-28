SIU men's basketball gets the win over Northern Iowa 56-53 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Salukis traveled to Cedar Falls, Iowa to face the Northern Iowa Panthers on Dec. 28.

SIU beat Northern Iowa 56-53. Kavion Pippen led SIU in scoring with 14.

SIU next plays Drake in a 3 p.m. tipoff on Dec. 31 in Carbondale.

The Salukis are now 9-5 on the year.

