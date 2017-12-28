Man arrested in connection with death of toddler

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service has taken a man into custody in connection with the death of a suburban St. Louis toddler.

Prosecutors in St. Clair County, Illinois, earlier this month charged 24-year-old Gyasi Campbell with first-degree murder, even as authorities searched for him. Campbell was arrested Thursday in Cahokia, Illinois.

He is charged in the April death of 2-year-old Kane Friess-Wylie of Belleville, Illinois.

Authorities went to Campbell's mother's home in St. Louis County, Missouri, on Dec. 15 to arrest him, but he was gone by the time officers arrived, prompting a search.

The toddler died of head trauma on April 14. Police say Campbell had been living with the child's mother.

