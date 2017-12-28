One person arrested in 3 vehicle deadly crash on US-62

Missouri Highway Patrol officers were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident on US 62 just west of Charleston, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, this is being considered a fatality crash. We are not sure of how many deaths at this time.

One person has been arrested.

US-62 west of Charleston is now open.

The investigation is ongoing.

