Charleston, MO man faces murder charge in deadly crash on US 62

Missouri Highway Patrol officers were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident on US 62 just west of Charleston, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, on Dec. 28 at 5:55 p.m. a vehicle driven by Carter Adams, 37, of Charleston crossed into the oncoming lane striking a second vehicle and hitting a third vehicle head-on.

Adams vehicle continued off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the third vehicle, Amber Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The third driver was uninjured.

Adams was charged with murder in the second degree - vehicular intoxication and a failure to wear a seatbelt.

