3-year-old Murphysboro, IL girl continues to fight cancer

Temperatures on Friday, December 29 will finally top out above freezing in many areas.
With a new year comes new laws in effect in the Land of Lincoln.
New laws take effect in the Show Me State in 2018.
The community is raising money for a woman who was pinned between two cars at the corner of Henderson and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 27.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has killed at least six people.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.