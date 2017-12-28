New Missouri laws in 2018

New laws take effect in the Show Me State in 2018.

We begin with the minimum wage. It's going up. For 2017 the minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 an hour. In 2018 it's going up 15 cents to $7.85 an hour.

Since 2013 the minimum wage has gone up a total of 50 cents an hour.

Starting on January 1 adoptees in Missouri born after 1941 can request a copy of their original birth certificate.

If a birth parent does not want to be identified, he or she can contact the state registrar to have that information redacted from the original birth certificate.

Adoptees born before 1941 are already able to request that original pre-adoption birth certificate.

You can petition the court to have some misdemeanors expunged from your record starting January 1 in Missouri.

Among the crimes that might be eligible include passing a bad check and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device.

Among those not eligible include Class A felony.

Missouri residents were in danger of not being able to use their driver's licenses to board airplanes.

However, the state is getting a nearly one-year extension to comply with the Federal Real ID Act.

Missouri hopes to have the new ID cards available in the next 18 months, but officials say the state will apply for another waiver next year.

