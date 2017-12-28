New Illinois laws in 2018 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Illinois laws in 2018

Posted by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

With a new year comes new laws in effect in the Land of Lincoln.

On January 1, 2018, Illinoisans ages 16 and 17 in Illinois will be able to join the organ donor registry thanks to the "Drive For Life" bill.

Under the new law parents and legal guardians maintain the right to give or revoke consent until the registered donors turn 18 years old.

It was signed into law in August by Governor Bruce Rauner.

State health insurance and Medicaid coverage is available for abortions in Illinois beginning January 1.

Governor Rauner surprised some by signing the legislation approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature back in May.

The legislation also protects a woman's right to an abortion in Illinois should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

A new law hopes to decrease the prevalence of so-called "doctor shopping" in Illinois.

That's when patients obtain opioid prescriptions from multiple prescriptions.

Prescribers with an Illinois Controlled Substance License will be required to register with and use the Illinois Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

It keeps tabs on patient's prescription history. Physicians who are not in compliance may be subject to disciplinary action.

