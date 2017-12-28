McCracken Co., KY drug investigation leads to 4 arrests

McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested 4 people following a drug investigation.

Detectives' drug investigation led them to secure a search warrant residence at 300 Jacobs Lane in McCracken County.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, December 27 deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic stop that had left the Jacob Lanes residence.

A narcotics detection dog alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Deputies seized 4.8 grams of methamphetamine, 48 hydrocodone pills and 9 oxycodone pills from the vehicle.

They also found cash believed to be proceeds of illicit drug sales.

The occupants of the vehicle, 31-year-old Dominique Dean of Paducah, Kentucky and 27-year-old Tiffany Podorny of McCracken County were arrested.

Podgorny was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation.

Dean was arrested and charged with trafficking in a methamphetamine and trafficking in 1st controlled substance unspecified (hydrocodone).

Detectives then conducted the search warrant at 300 Jacobs Lane.

They found methamphetamine, scales and smoking pipes during the search.

Detectives then arrested 35-year-old Brittany Mcleod at the residence.

Mcleod was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While detectives were searching the residence, another vehicle arrived just before 1 a.m.

A passenger in the vehicle, Charles Capp, was found with a concealed 9 mm handgun.

Capps did not have a concealed weapons permit and was arrested for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

All 4 were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.