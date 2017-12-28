12/31/17 - Unity In The New Year

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

We live in an ever-increasing hostile world; countries warring against countries, political parties posturing against political parties, and Americans fighting Americans. Yet in the midst of all of this we all pause to welcome a new year with the hope that this next year will bring prosperity and real change to our communities and our country. At KFVS12, we’d like to send a message of hope and unity for this new year. We realize that the Heartland is a collection of all walks of life and faiths, so we offer this special ViewPoint with inspiring messages from our diverse religious communities:

Sam Goldman – Congregation Beth Jacob

"In times of problems, we all come together. Look around you, difficulties we’ve had with finances and so on, people have rallied. People have come together. That’s what makes a community."

Pastor Michael Harris - Open Door Fellowship Ministries

"We are therefore commanded to God and to love others. The love for neighbors as ourselves is a decision that we make to treat others with respect, and to put their safety and well being on the same level as our own."

Amina Butt-Sharif – Carbondale Muslim Center

"Let us honor one another and enjoin in righteousness together. Let us reach out to our neighbors and those less fortunate, and strive to achieve excellence in the eyes of God."

Father John Harth – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

"Whoever you are, God loves you. And God calls on those who know Him to offer His peace on earth and good will to all. So from our hearts we say: God bless you. God bless us ALL."

From the KFVS12 families to yours, Happy New Year.

