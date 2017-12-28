Police looking for stolen car possibly seen in Mayfield, KY

Murray police are looking for a reported stolen vehicle possibly last seen in the Mayfield, Kentucky area.

The 1998 Honda CRV is silver with black rims and a spare tire on the back. The license number is 334TRV.

The SUV was taken from South 9th Street in Murray, Kentucky.

Call police if you see the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.