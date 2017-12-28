Home tips for toy storage

A home with kids is a home with toys and a lot of them. Toys come from birthdays parties, holiday gifts, fast-food kids' meals and other occasions.

Cleaning up play spaces can be daunting, but with a few interior design tricks and a little imagination, balance can be achieved.

Control where toys are stored, what is seen and how they're presented, and a home will be comfortable and fun for children, but still uncluttered and livable for grown-ups.

Redefine storage containers

Bring in wicker baskets and decorative boxes to keep the most-used toys out of the way. Get containers with lids to keep toys completely hidden and place near side tables or a fireplace to blend in. In the kitchen, toss crayons and other art supplies into bottles for a neat and clean appearance.

Use shadow boxes to store and display smaller toys and collectibles. Try to blend wood tones to the surrounding decor or contrast colors.

Turn an old entertainment center into an open-air storage area. To help the area blend in, keep toys on the shelves and in the slots rather than on the floor. Plus, kids will love playing video games on a TV surrounded by their favorite toys.

Transform an unused armoire into an instant storage center that can hide a television and a be used as more storage space for toys. Bring life back to the armoire with new knobs and a coat of paint. Buffet tables and dressers work as well.

Repurpose Furniture

Try using a bench seat for a bay window. Choose one with deep hidden storage that can double as a toy bin.

For a larger home, consider an entire wall bench seat for even more storage. Or even add cabinets with colors or materials to match the living room in a way to disguise toy containers.

Re-imagine space

The wall can continue to separate a family room, but can also hold board games and small baskets and boxes filled with Legos, puzzle pieces and playing cards.

A closet beneath a staircase is a great place to hide toys or create extra play space. No closet? No problem! Add a long console or ottoman with hidden storage.

Restock Shelving

A bookshelf can be stocked with toys in good condition to create a neat, contained toy space that is also easy to access.

Build upon the decor of a living room or family room by adding matching storage cubes and consider a unit with drawers for unused toys.

