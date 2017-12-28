4 sentenced to prison for various crimes in Union County, IL

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds said four men have been sentenced in Union County on a number of offenses.

Edward Whitford, 45, of Anna was sentenced on Dec. 28 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He must register as a sex offender for life. He was accused of sexual contact with a minor in February 2017. Illinois State Police investigated the case.

John W. Hitt, 45, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Hitt was arrested in Sept. 2017 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Alvin Lee Dickerson, 34, of Anna, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to taking a car from a parking lot in town. He was arrested in Oct. 2017 and the case was investigated by Anna Police.

LaCharles M. Jones, 21, of Jonesboro was sentenced to four years with a recommendation of impact incarceration after pleading guilty to aggravated battery. He slapped the backside of a customer in a Jonesboro business in Nov. 2017. He was arrested by Anna Police. Jones was also sentenced to another four years for probation revocation for the same type of offense.

