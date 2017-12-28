4 sentenced to prison for various crimes in Union County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 sentenced to prison for various crimes in Union County, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds said four men have been sentenced in Union County on a number of offenses.

Edward Whitford, 45, of Anna was sentenced on Dec. 28 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He must register as a sex offender for life. He was accused of sexual contact with a minor in February 2017. Illinois State Police investigated the case.

John W. Hitt, 45, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Hitt was arrested in Sept. 2017 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Alvin Lee Dickerson, 34, of Anna, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to taking a car from a parking lot in town. He was arrested in Oct. 2017 and the case was investigated by Anna Police.

LaCharles M. Jones, 21, of Jonesboro was sentenced to four years with a recommendation of impact incarceration after pleading guilty to aggravated battery. He slapped the backside of a customer in a Jonesboro business in Nov. 2017. He was arrested by Anna Police. Jones was also sentenced to another four years for probation revocation for the same type of offense. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Houdini Act: Video shows woman wriggle free of handcuffs to steal patrol car, deputies say

    Houdini Act: Video shows woman wriggle free of handcuffs to steal patrol car, deputies say

    Friday, December 29 2017 9:42 AM EST2017-12-29 14:42:24 GMT
    Mia Thornton managed to wriggle out of her handcuffs. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)Mia Thornton managed to wriggle out of her handcuffs. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

    A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

    A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

  • Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

    Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-28 22:55:21 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 9:46 AM EST2017-12-29 14:46:12 GMT
    Apple is issuing an apology for intentionally slowing the processor on older iPhones in a move many had interpreted as a way to juice demand for newer models.
    Apple is issuing an apology for intentionally slowing the processor on older iPhones in a move many had interpreted as a way to juice demand for newer models.

  • Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

    Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-28 23:55:40 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 9:46 AM EST2017-12-29 14:46:50 GMT
    Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy...
    Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.
    •   
Powered by Frankly