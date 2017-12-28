KSP trooper facing DUI charge

State Police said a western Kentucky trooper was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Wednesday night.

According to Kentucky State Police Lt. Michael Webb, Post 1 Trooper Paul Hale was taken to jail shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27 on the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Webb said Hale's supervisor had been in contact with the trooper earlier in the evening and got suspicious.

Troopers later found Hale in his car on the driveway in front of his home south of Bardwell.

Webb said when they found Hale, troopers could smell the odor of alcohol.

In December 2016, Hale was recognized by Kentucky State Police for being the impaired driving enforcement leader for KSP Post 1. He made 56 impaired driving arrests October 1st, 2015 through September 30th, 2016.

Hale's current status with the KSP is under investigation, according to Webb.

