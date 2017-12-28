St. Louis mayor names 30-year veteran as new police chief

Temperatures on Friday, December 29 will finally top out above freezing in many areas.
Temperatures on Friday, December 29 will finally top out above freezing in many areas.
With a new year comes new laws in effect in the Land of Lincoln.
With a new year comes new laws in effect in the Land of Lincoln.
New laws take effect in the Show Me State in 2018.
New laws take effect in the Show Me State in 2018.
The community is raising money for a woman who was pinned between two cars at the corner of Henderson and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 27.
The community is raising money for a woman who was pinned between two cars at the corner of Henderson and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 27.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.