Sesser, IL PD offering free NYE rides

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
SESSER, IL (KFVS) -

The Sesser Police Department will offer free rides on New Year's Eve to help reduce drunk driving.

If you call Central Dispatch at 618-724-2424 ext. 0 between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m on New Year's Eve, an officer will gladly pick you up and be your designated driver.

Please remember to be responsible and not to drink and drive.

