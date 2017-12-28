Winter survival kit: What to keep in your car

Even a short drive across town can be hazardous the winter. Icy roads, snow and freezing rain can impact your travel.

Here are a few items to keep in your car this winter:

Keep basics inside the car:

Make a quick food kit and put in a duffel bag or backpack including bottled water, and snacks with high protein such as nuts, raisins, and mini candy bars.

Have a stash of extra gloves, hats, scarves and a couple of blankets.

Make a first-aid kit and have a with a whistle, hand crank radio, flashlight and extra batteries.

In the glove box:

Invest in several different cell phone chargers and cords.

Have an emergency backup road map in case GPS fails.

Have extra cash on hand in case the power goes out and your debit or credit card doesn't work.

Keep an emergency contact card with helpful numbers to call.

In the trunk:

Have snow removal tools such as a shovel, ice scrapers and a brush

Invest in flares.

De-icer windshield fluid comes in handy.

Pack for special needs.

Keep extra baby fluid, formula, food or diapers.

Kids games, books and activities can make a traffic standstill pleasant for everyone.

