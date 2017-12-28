Unclaimed lottery ticket worth $7.3M purchased from KC store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Lottery is looking for the winner of a $7.3 million Lotto jackpot.

The lottery announced Thursday that the winning ticket was purchased from the Brooklyn Mart in Kansas City. It contains the number combination of 5, 11, 14, 30, 33 and 34. The jackpot number was drawn on Wednesday.

Lotto is a twice-weekly game with a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins. The winner has until June 25 to claim the prize.

