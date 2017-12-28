Broseley, MO man killed in Dunklin County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Broseley, MO man killed in Dunklin County crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Missouri man has died after an early morning crash in Dunklin County, according to Troop E of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on MO 53, one mile north of Route J on Dec. 28.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Terry Haley, 55, of Broseley, was driving northbound when his Pontiac G6 car ran off the right side of the road. His car hit a sign and then a ditch. The vehicle went airborne and hit a tree before overturning.

Haley was pronounced at the scene by the Dunklin County Coroner. The man's relatives were notified.

Troop E said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

