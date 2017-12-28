2 arrested, 1 wanted after warrant served in Bollinger Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested and one man is still wanted after Bollinger County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on Saturday, December 23.

Deputies served the warrant at the home of Michael Long on Bollinger County Road 834.

At the time it was served, deputies say Long had an active felony warrant for his arrest for the charges of assault first degree, armed criminal action,  unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Long was arrested on the felony warrant, as well as additional charges in reference to evidence collected when the search warrant was served. Those additional charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, arrest warrants were issued for two more men because of evidence collected.

Michael Buesking was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A third man, Andrew Buesking is still wanted on an active arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

