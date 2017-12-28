2 injured in crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County

Two people were hurt in a single vehicle crash on interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

It happened at 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the 163 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger driven by 22-year-old Tyler Litterest of Ste. Genevieve went off the left side of the road.

It went into a ravine and overturned.

Litterest was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

An occupant in the vehicle was also hurt.

Danielle Brady, 25, of St. Louis was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

