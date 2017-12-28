First Alert: Temperatures to remain below freezing all day

It's bitterly cold this morning with many areas feeling more like the single digits.

Today will be another very cold day with temperatures well below average. Highs will only climb into the 20s this afternoon.

Friday looks to be the warmest day for the next week, but temperatures won't even hit the 40s in most of the Heartland. Another blast of cold air will move in just in time for your New Year's Eve plans.

