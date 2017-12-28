First Alert: cold temps tonight but slightly warmer on Friday

Clouds are moving into the Heartland on Thursday afternoon. They will try to break apart by midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said to expect temperatures to fall to the upper teens and lower 20s by midnight. Lows by the morning will be in the middle of the upper teens.

Friday looks to be the warmest day for the next week, but temperatures won't even hit the 40s in most of the Heartland.

Another blast of cold air will move in just in time for your New Year's Eve plans.

